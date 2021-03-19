‘It’s about community’: Eau Claire health director reflects on year of COVID-19, looks forward to the future

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese admits nobody thought we would still be battling COVID-19 in this way a year into the pandemic but she credits her support system for pushing on and getting closer to that light at the end of the tunnel.

Giese told News 18's Katie Phernetton that while it is not unusual for people to have different opinions and perspectives, she was surprised at the amount of negativity directed toward her department.

Looking ahead, Giese is optimistic about where we are headed. She said the goal is to get case numbers to fewer than 10 people per week. She said that way they will feel confident the virus is not spreading in our community.

You can watch our entire interview in the video player above.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker