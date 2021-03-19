Happiness Report: World shows resilience in face of COVID19

STOCKHOLM (AP) — An annual report on happiness around the world suggests the coronavirus pandemic has not crushed people’s optimism about the future after a year of loneliness, anxiety, lockdowns, illness and death. The editors of the 2021 World Happiness Report found that while emotions shifted as the pandemic set in, longer-term satisfaction didn’t change much. Rankings released Friday showed European countries occupying nine of the top 10 spots on the list of the word’s happiest places, with New Zealand rounding out the group. Finland placed first for the fourth consecutive year. The United States slipped from 18th to 19th place, while China rose from 94th to 84th.