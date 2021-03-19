HAPPENING NOW: Eau Claire firefighters battle blaze at home on 1st Avenue

UPDATE: EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to Eau Claire Battalion Chief Joe Kelly, the fire department responded to reports of a structure fire at 7:20 p.m. Friday.

Kelly said everyone was evacuated and there were no reported injures.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire firefighters are on scene of a fire at a home on 1st Avenue near Beach Street.

A reporter on scene says there is visible smoke and flames. Streets are blocked off on 1st Avenue and Beach Street.

This is a developing story. News 18 will bring you more details as they become available.