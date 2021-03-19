Greek police recover ancient statue of ‘exceptional artwork’

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of antiquities smuggling for trying to sell an ancient marble statue of “exceptional artwork and significant archaeological value” that once likely adorned a temple on Athens’ famed Acropolis or the slopes around it. Police announced Friday that the 5th century B.C. statue was recovered following a months-long police operation that involved an investigation by the Cultural Heritage and Antiquities Department. Measuring about 37 centimeters (14.5 inches), the statue depicts a seated young man who reclines slightly to the right. The head, arms and most of both legs are missing, and two small holes are visible behind the left shoulder, potentially where the statue was attached to a pediment.