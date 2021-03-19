Georgia church disowns suspect, says he betrayed faith

The church attended by the white man charged with killing eight people at three Atlanta-area massage businesses, most of them women of Asian descent, has condemned the shootings and says they run contrary to the gospel and the church’s teachings. Crabapple First Baptist Church also will remove 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long from its membership. Crabapple Baptist says it deeply regrets “the fear and pain Asian-Americans are experiencing as a result of Aaron’s inexcusable actions.” The church also says it doesn’t teach that acts of violence are acceptable against “certain ethnicities or against women.”