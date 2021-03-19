Furniture stores benefiting from pandemic economy

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As people look to improve their homes during the pandemic, furniture stores are seeing an increase in business.

Amy Torgerson, owner of Classics Furniture, said that they were busier than before the shutdowns when they re-opened their doors last May. Typically winter and sometimes fall are their busy seasons, she said, but they have seen sales up 30 percent all year compared to 2019.

She attributes this rise to people wanting to beautify the homes they are spending more time than ever in.

"When you're looking at your surroundings constantly, you're always thinking 'what could I improve?' or 'maybe now's the time to do this update while I'm at home and it's in front of my face," Torgerson said.

Like so many other businesses, Torgerson has had issues with the supply chain, and it has caused them to get some new items in slower than before.