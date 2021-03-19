Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:21 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55

Shakopee 48, Bloomington Jefferson 40

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Wayzata 94, Minneapolis South 50

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Elk River def. Buffalo, forfeit

Class 2A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Two Harbors 74, Pequot Lakes 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A=

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Mahtomedi 80, Columbia Heights 40

Class 1A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cherry 48, Floodwood 28

Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Deer River 29

South Ridge 66, Cook County 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

