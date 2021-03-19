Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55
Shakopee 48, Bloomington Jefferson 40
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Wayzata 94, Minneapolis South 50
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Elk River def. Buffalo, forfeit
Class 2A=
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Two Harbors 74, Pequot Lakes 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A=
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Mahtomedi 80, Columbia Heights 40
Class 1A=
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cherry 48, Floodwood 28
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Deer River 29
South Ridge 66, Cook County 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/