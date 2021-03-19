Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:47 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Elk River 2, Buffalo 0

Class 2A=

Section 3=

Semifinals=

Rosemount 5, Burnsville 3

St. Thomas Academy 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Class 1A=

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Mahtomedi 6, St. Paul Academy 0

St. Paul Johnson 5, St. Paul Highland Park 1

Tartan 6, South St. Paul 0

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Holy Angels 2, Delano 0

Kimball 2, Pine City 0

Class 2A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Farmington 3, Lakeville South 2

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Championship=

Rochester Lourdes 3, Albert Lea 2

Section 3=

Championship=

Luverne 6, Mankato East 2

Section 4=

Championship=

Gentry 5, South St. Paul 4

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

