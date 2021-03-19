Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Elk River 2, Buffalo 0
Class 2A=
Section 3=
Semifinals=
Rosemount 5, Burnsville 3
St. Thomas Academy 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Class 1A=
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Mahtomedi 6, St. Paul Academy 0
St. Paul Johnson 5, St. Paul Highland Park 1
Tartan 6, South St. Paul 0
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Little Falls 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Holy Angels 2, Delano 0
Kimball 2, Pine City 0
Class 2A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Farmington 3, Lakeville South 2
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Championship=
Rochester Lourdes 3, Albert Lea 2
Section 3=
Championship=
Luverne 6, Mankato East 2
Section 4=
Championship=
Gentry 5, South St. Paul 4
