Eau Claire North football holds intrasquad scrimmage, preps for season opener

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Spring football is on the horizon, and Eau Claire North returned to the field today with a sense of game urgency.

The Huskies held an intrasquad scrimmage today at Carson Park - one week ahead of their first game since 2019. Eau Claire schools opted into an alternate fall football seasons this spring due to the pandemic. Head coach Andy Jarzynski says it still has not set in that his team will have a season, but the team and staff are grateful for the opportunity.

"It's still surreal honestly. We watched a good portion of the state play in the fall, and you kind of just wonder if it is ever going to get to that point," Jarzynski said. "So many things could have gotten in the way. Just the fact that our kids are here, and we are relatively healthy, and the kids are happy to be out there is really gratifying, quite honestly. A lot of work from a lot of people went into it to make it get to this point."

Coach Jarzynski and the Huskies start the season on the road next Friday at Superior.