Eau Claire man going to prison in child sexual assault case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting two young girls for years is going to prison.

Judge John Manydeeds gave Dustin Titera 15 years behind bars on Friday.

He was accused of sexually assaulting the girls when they were about 5 or 6 years old.

The girls said he would have them touch him inappropriately.

Sexual assault charges were dismissed as part of a plea bargain and Titera pleaded guilty instead to causing mental harm to a child.

