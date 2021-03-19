Eau Claire City Council considers resolution condemning violence against Asian Americans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council will be taking up a resolution to condemn violence against Asian Americans.

The proposed resolution focuses on a history of discrimination and hate against Asian Americans, saying those populations have long been the target of xenophobic policies, labor exploitation and hate crimes.

The resolution also asserts that a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric has resulted in widespread harassment and concludes by condemning racism and violence against Asians.

It recognizes the Eau Claire Police Department for its work with local organizations to prevent discrimination and expand cultural competency.

The council will vote on the resolution on Tuesday.