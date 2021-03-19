Dry, warm, and windy weather increase weekend’s wildfire risk

Other than the light snow with very little moisture content early this week, we remain in a dry weather pattern. Dry vegetation is normal this time of the year before plants and grass green up, and that's one ingredient that plays into fire weather and wildfire danger.

The ground is very dry, too, as Western Wisconsin is below average in both winter snow and precip going back to last fall.

Friday's fire danger is in the High category according to the Wisconsin DNR, and it's likely to be higher Saturday, with the National Weather Service forecast calling for conditions to be near or just below criteria to issue a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning.

The other ingredients necessary are strong winds and low relative humidity. All those combined make it easy for controlled fires to become uncontrolled and spread rapidly, which is why many agencies issue burn bans- you should check with your fire governing agency before burning this weekend despite plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures expected.

Highs will climb into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday with southerly winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 35+ on Saturday and 40+ on Sunday. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a partly cloudy sky expected Sunday.

Rain chances return Sunday evening and will be scattered through Monday. Rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday and temperatures will be important as the precipitation tapers off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

There is a chance temperatures will be cold enough to produce some snow before it ends Thursday morning. More rain chances return next weekend.

Saturday is also the spring equinox, which is known as the first day of spring astronomically. This is because the sun's rays enter the atmosphere perpendicular to the equator.

A common misconception is that there is exactly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night, but that's not completely true for a couple of reasons. For one, the sun's rays bend as they travel through the curved atmosphere, and the bending is to the benefit of an additional few minutes of sunshine.

The bigger difference is how we define the sunrise and sunset times. Those are both defined as the point when the top of the sun's orb is visible on the horizon (assuming a flat ground with no hills, trees, etc.).

The time is closer to 12 hours when measuring how long it takes for the center of sun to travel from horizon to horizon.

The sun, however, is very large and has a volume 1.3 million times larger than earth, so it actually adds between 5 and 10 more minutes each day from the top of the sun appears at sunrise until the top disappears at sunset.