DNR and fire dept. warn of high fire risk this weekend

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - With spring being the main fire season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources and the Township Fire Department want the public to do its part in reducing the risk of wildfires, and one part of Eau Claire County is particularly at risk.

According to DNR forester Jed Kaurich, the Town of Seymour was found to have a very high risk of fires due to the number of trees, bushes and structures in that area. So in 2013, a partnership was created for a wildfire protection plan with the goal of the DNR, Eau Claire County and area residents working together to reduce their risk of a fire on that scale.

With the risk of fires being higher this time of year, Kaurich said it's important not to be burning anything.

"The grasses and a lot of the fuels are dormant and dead from last year, and people haven't cleaned those up yet," Kaurich said. "That stuff is easy to ignite and can transfer onto a structure."

Another way to lessen the risk of wildfires is to require people living in DNR zones to have a yearly permit to burn, and then a daily permit to burn from the Township Fire Department.

Jeff Olson with the Township Fire Department said these steps are in place to protect the community as a whole from fires.

"It's something we train for, we're happy to go out and do what we signed up to do but in all reality, when we don't have to go out, risk our lives, that's a good day," Olson said.

Township Fire and DNR officials say you can help protect your home by clearing things like twigs and dead leaves off your roof and window sills, as well as those on and under your deck.

And another thing that can make a fire go from bad to worse: wind, which we will be getting a lot of this weekend.