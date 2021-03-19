China says ‘strong smell of gunpowder’ sensed in US talks

BEIJING (AP) — China says a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska. The remarks from a Foreign Ministry spokesperson in Beijing continue the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration. Zhao Lijian said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies. Both sides accused the other of exceeding a time limit for opening remarks. Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing that the U.S. “provoked the dispute in the first place” and “it was not the original intention of the Chinese side.”