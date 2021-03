MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Tucker is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, an addition for the team’s playoff push. The Bucks announced Friday that they had acquired Tucker as well as guard Rodions Kurucs from the Rockets and had sent guard D.J. Augustin plus forward D.J. Wilson to Houston. The Bucks also gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.