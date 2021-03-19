Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccinations goal on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the U.S. closing in on President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccinations weeks ahead of his target date, officials say the nation is now in position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico with shots. The Biden administration announced the outlines of a plan to “loan” vaccines to Canada and Mexico as the president said the U.S. will hit the 100 million mark Friday — the 58th day of his administration. The U.S. is on pace to have enough of the three currently authorized vaccines to cover the entire adult population just 10 weeks from now.