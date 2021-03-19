Authorities identify man killed in Polk Co. trailer explosion

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a trailer house explosion earlier in the week.

The explosion was reported on Wednesday, March 15 at 3:10 p.m. at Valley View Mobile Home Court in the village of Dresser.

Once the fire was controlled, John Cook, 50, was found dead in the trailer that had exploded.

Nobody else was hurt.

Two trailers were destroyed and a third's outside was damaged.