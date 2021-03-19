After 36 years in power, Rep of Congo’s president runs again

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — After 36 years in power, Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure in Republic of Congo. The country often overshadowed by its vast neighbor Congo is holding national elections on Sunday. Sassou N’Guesso is the third longest serving president in Africa, and is expected to win another term when he faces off against six opposition candidates. Opponents and some civil society groups say they fear the election won’t be credible, but government officials say all steps are being taken to ensure a smooth vote.