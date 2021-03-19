Adopt cats at a discounted price during “Meow Madness”

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking to add a feline friend to your family, you might be able to get one at a discounted price.

For the month of March, the Eau Claire County Humane Association is doing 'Meow Madness.'

Operations Director Karen Rabideaux said some of these cats have either been at the shelter for longer than normal or were in foster care because they were sick.

This is how Meow Madness works: The bracket starts with the 'Pawsome 16.'

As cats get adopted, their friends move on, and their adoption fees go down as they move through the bracket.

For example, the Pawsome 16 have 15% off their adoption fee, the feline four will have 50% off, and the last two will have their adoption fee waived.

"We launched Meow Madness because we want these felines going to a forever home because they've been with us so long," Rabideaux said. "And the shelter is only a temporary place. We really want these animals to be in a loving home with families and they deserve that. With spring coming up, what better time to add a feline to your family?"

Some of the Meow Madness cats have been at the shelter for nearly two months.

You can visit the ECCHA Facebook page or eccha.org to find the full bracket.