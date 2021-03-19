A hopeful pandemic note: Tanglewood music festival to resume

The Boston Symphony Orchestra hasn’t played live for fans since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago, but it’s returning to the stage in July for the outdoor Tanglewood festival. The event, one of the nation’s premier summer music festivals, was canceled in 2020 for the first time since World War II. The acclaimed orchestra says it will perform a six-week run at the outdoor venue in the Berkshires of western Massachusetts — about half as long as the usual festival. Symphony music director Andris Nelsons says he hopes Tanglewood’s revival will help spread the healing power of music.