A breezy, beautiful weekend to officially start spring

Astronomical spring begins at 1 pm on Saturday! The Spring Equinox marks the point at which the sun's most direct rays move slightly north of the equator. This is why, on average, our temperatures being to warm at such a fast rate.

Friday will be a treat. Sunshine and light southerly winds will put us into the upper 50s. High pressure will keep us in the clear for most of the weekend too, so it will be very pleasant.

High temperatures will even break into the low 60s for Saturday and Sunday, but a strong pressure difference will make for a breezy weekend.

Winds will be from the south all weekend, with sustained winds at 10 to 20 mph both days. Wind gusts will go above 30 mph Saturday and close to 40 mph Sunday.

Late Sunday night, we'll see scattered rain showers develop. These will last into Monday, before more widespread rain showers begin Tuesday through Wednesday.