With striking of Black juror, Floyd activists see racism

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prospective juror who once lived in the neighborhood where George Floyd was arrested told the attorney for an ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death that he had a personal reason for wanting to serve on the jury. He says he often wonders why police aren’t held accountable in the deaths of Black men, so “maybe I’ll be in the room to know why.” But the man, referred to only as Juror No. 76, wasn’t chosen for the panel because Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney used one of his strikes to keep him off. It was an illustration of how difficult it can be for people who say they have personal experience with police misconduct to make it onto juries that hold them accountable.