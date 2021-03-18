WIAA announces plans for alternate fall season championships

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Many high school athletes across the state had their fall sports seasons pushed to the spring with no word on potential championship tournaments until today.

The WIAA announced plans for culminating events for a number of sports participating in alternate seasons this spring.

Championships will be held in April for girls swim and dive, boys and girls volleyball, and girls tennis. The Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire will host the girls tennis team tournament on May 1.

Championships for boys and girls cross country, girls golf and boys soccer will also be held in May.

Despite the announcements, no plans have been made for a spring football championship tournament.

According to the WIAA, planning for the alternate fall championships is ongoing, including determining locations for several events.