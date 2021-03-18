Who deserves credit? Biden leans into pandemic politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — In President Joe Biden’s war against the coronavirus, former President Donald Trump does not exist. Biden is describing the expanding vaccination rate, the economic recovery and the hope slowly spreading across the nation as a direct result of his administration and his party alone. Republicans view Trump and his party as having put the nation on the road to recovery. Both presidents deserve some credit, though Biden stands to benefit from being in power as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. Biden’s approach represents a determination to shape how America’s comeback from the worst health and economic crises in generations is remembered.