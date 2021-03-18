Vaccine clinic coming to area shelters

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People experiencing homelessness in Eau Claire will soon find it easier to receive COVID-19 vaccines after the Eau Claire City-County Health Department partnered with the Sojourner House.



Kiana Schoen, coordinator of the Sojourner House, said that officials with the health department came to the shelter Wednesday to give an educational presentation on the vaccine ahead of the vaccination clinic being held there later this month.



Schoen said a lack of transportation makes it difficult for those experiencing homeless to get vaccines and having a clinic in a shelter helps to bring the vaccine to those who need it.



"At no point is someone going to come up to them and say 'okay, your turn,' and so it's kind of up to us. I'm willing to take on that responsibility to try and find those people and make sure that the opportunity is given to them as well," Schoen said.



The Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said they have been working with area shelters throughout the pandemic.

"We are going on-site to one of our largest shelters to provide vaccination and we are working with all of the others to make sure that vaccine appointments are easy and accessible to those living in shelters," Giese said.



They will be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for guests at the Sojourner House, according to Schoen, which is beneficial because it only requires one dose to be effective.



Staff and residents of congregate living facilities became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 1 in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health.