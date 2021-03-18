UK: Shortfall in vaccine deliveries will delay jabs

LONDON (AP) — COVID-19 vaccinations for people in Britain under 50 may be delayed for up to a month amid a shortfall in supply, partly due to reduced deliveries from the Serum Institute of India. Britain’s National Health Service told public health officials on Wednesday that vaccine supplies available for first doses would be “significantly constrained” beginning March 29. As a result, people under 50 shouldn’t get shots unless they have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk. That’s according to a letter from Emily Lawson, the NHS’s chief commercial officer, and Dr. Nikita Kanani, medical director for primary care. Dr. Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners, says vaccinations for younger people will be pushed back until May.