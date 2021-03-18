Two men arrested for armed burglary in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Two Dunn County men were arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly breaking into a Chippewa County home with a loaded gun.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in the town of Sigel for a home invasion.

When deputies got to the area they found two men matching the description of the intruders.

The two men, Quinnten Schug, 23, of Knapp and Antonio Obrien, 25, of Menomonie, were arrested and admitted to being responsible for the home invasion.

Deputies found a loaded gun and facemasks.

Authorities say it was a targeted burglary and illegal drug use was the reason for the invasion.

Court records show Schug was found guilty of retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2017.

Obrien was previously found guilty of theft and fraud.

Authorities in Chippewa County say they don't believe this is related to a home invasion in Eau Claire County on Tuesday.