Trump Casino Miami? Florida gambling bill raises possibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump’s struggling Doral golf club near Miami could be thrown a lifeline if a Florida bill being hammered out behind closed doors allows more gambling in the state and the property is allowed to operate a casino. The bill is pushed by the owner of a landmark Miami Beach hotel. It faces strong opposition and it’s not clear the ex-president has done anything to lobby for it. Still, he has long wanted to put a casino at Doral and a green light couldn’t come fast enough as his company reels from pandemic shutdowns and a backlash over the U.S. Capitol riot.