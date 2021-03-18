Skip to Content

The Latest: Georgia sheriff regrets spokesman’s comments

New
2:55 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has expressed regret after there was widespread outrage over comments his spokesman made a day earlier regarding the attacks at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker drew criticism for saying during a news conference Wednesday that the 21-year-old suspect had had “a really bad day” on Tuesday. Authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long with eight counts of murder. Sheriff Frank Reynolds released a statement Thursday acknowledging that some of Baker’s comments stirred “much debate and anger” and said the agency regrets any “heartache” caused by his words.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content