Sheltered from virus, Kauai plans cautious return to tourism

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — As the coronavirus ravaged other parts of the U.S., residents on Kauai watched safely from afar. The rural Hawaiian island is one of the world’s most sought-after vacation destinations. But it has been nearly impossible to visit for most of the past year because of quarantine and other coronavirus restrictions. As a result, Kauai has been one of the safest places to be, with only 217 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. But the economy has suffered greatly, and now local officials are loosening restrictions. They say early measures gave the island time to build a strong foundation of public health.