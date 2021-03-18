Sex offender will live on Eau Claire’s Randall St.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man convicted of sexually assaulting a child is getting out of prison and will live in Eau Claire.

Dennis E. McNabb, 46, was convicted of four counts of 1st degree sexual assault of a child in April of 2016.

He had previously been convicted of lascivious acts with a child in 1995 for a crime outside of Wisconsin.

On March 23, he will be released and live under Department of Corrections supervision on the 100 block of Randall Street.

Conditions of his release include lifetime sex offender registration, electronic monitoring and no unsupervised contact with minors.