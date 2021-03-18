San Diego seeking families of homeless men killed in crash

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County officials released the names of two men killed when a driver crashed into a sidewalk homeless encampment and are asking the public to help them find their families so they can notify them of their deaths. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s office said Thursday that they have been unable to locate any relatives of 65-year-old Randy Daniel Ferris and 61-year-old Walter James Jones after searching for days. The county did notify the family of 40-year-old Rodney Diffendal, who was also killed Monday in the crash that also left six people injured. The driver is in custody after police determined he was driving while impaired. He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter along with a felony DUI.