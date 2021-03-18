Rice Lake man charged with homicide for fatal crash with Amish buggy

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man could spend the rest of his life in prison for allegedly crashing into an Amish buggy and killing one of the occupants.

As News 18 previously reported, the crash happened on Highway M near 30th Avenue in Barron County on Feb. 18.

Now, Anthony R. Anderson, 40, is charged with two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration causing injury.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court on March 18:

There were two people in the buggy when it was allegedly hit by Anderson's truck.

Anderson called authorities to report the crash.

When police and the ambulance arrived they found a 17-year-old unconscious but breathing. He was airlifted to the hospital where he died nearly a week later.

The victim's brother was also in the buggy. He was taken to the hospital but is OK. He said the buggy had kerosene lanterns and a blinking strobe light.

As part of the investigation, Barron County authorities put a buggy with a blinking strobe light and two lanterns in the same spot as where the crash happened. A sergeant drove up on the buggy at 55 mph and said he could see the blinking strobe light 0.81 miles away and the red lanterns from 0.31 miles away.

After the crash, Anderson was taken to the hospital for a blood draw which came back at .085.

Anderson was previously charged with OWI in 2019.

He was in court on Thursday where a $10,000 signature bond was set. He is ordered not to have contact with the victim's family and he cannot drink or go anywhere that alcohol is sold.

Anderson will be back in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing.