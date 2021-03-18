Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans still divided over former President Donald Trump’s legacy are seizing on his signature campaign issue: immigration. The GOP is leaning in on the highly charged issue amid a spike in border crossing that are straining U.S. facilities. They are blaming Biden for rolling back many of Trump’s hard-line policies and taking a kinder tone. The push comes as Republicans contend with President Joe Biden’s early popularity, good news about vaccinations, and Americans’ embrace of the COVID-19 relief bill that they opposed. It’s an issue that some believe could help unite the party as they head into the 2022 midterm elections.