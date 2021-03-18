Pitino takes over at New Mexico, looks to revitalize Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Richard Pitino is barely taking over at New Mexico and he’s already fielding a challenge for his Lobos. The would-be opponent is Iona, the team coached by Pitino’s father, Rick. The younger Pitino says his father texted him to propose a game between Iona and the Lobos. Pitino says he told his father to focus on Iona’s upcoming NCAA Tournament game. Richard Pitino was hired at New Mexico just hours after Minnesota finalized his firing following eight seasons with the Gophers. He faces the challenge in Albuquerque of revitalizing a program with a rich history that has struggled in recent years.