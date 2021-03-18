Pakistan army chief calls for peaceful resolution in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s powerful army chief has made a rare call for a peaceful resolution in the disputed region of Kashmir, urging archrival India to peace talks. The general says the unsettled disputes between the two South Asian nuclear rivals are “dragging this region back to the swamp of poverty and underdevelopment.” He spoke on Thursday, addressing a gathering of scholars and experts in the capital, Islamabad. Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The two countries have fought two of their three wars over it since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.