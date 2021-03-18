‘Our big prize’: Vikes laud Tomlinson’s size, skill, smarts

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Tomlinson had the size and skill as a high school recruit to attract a scholarship offer from Alabama. He also could’ve attended Harvard for his academic ability. Tomlinson went with the Crimson Tide and was on two national championship teams, but the study habits stayed with him in the NFL. Now he’s joining the Minnesota Vikings after four years with the New York Giants. He’s coming to help repair a deteriorated defense. Last season Tomlinson had 3 1/2 sacks, four pass deflections and 10 quarterback hits, all career highs.