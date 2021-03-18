One person killed in Polk County trailer house explosion

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Wednesday afternoon trailer house explosion destroyed two homes and killed a person in Polk County.

The explosion was reported on Wednesday, March 15 at 3:10 p.m. at Valley View Mobile Home Court in the village of Dresser.

The fire quickly took over the whole trailer and spread to surrounding trailers.

Once the fire was controlled one person was found dead in the trailer that had exploded.

Nobody else was hurt.

Two trailers were destroyed and a third's outside was damaged.

The name of the person is killed is not being released right now.