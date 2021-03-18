Skip to Content

On average, the next few weeks warm at fastest rate of the year

When the weather settles down into these nice stretches, meteorologists are able to lighten up the forecast with some humor. Most have seen this meme before as it's been around for years and makes its annual appearance in March ahead of the spring equinox, which is this Saturday, March 20.

With our current weather pattern, the "spring around the corner" is more like our second or third stretch of "spring" weather this year with highs today near or more than 10 degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 42.

Right around the spring equinox is when our temperatures are warming the fastest of any time in the year. Eau Claire's average high temperatures warm about four degrees per week between mid March and mid April, meaning the average high will be in the upper 50s by April 15 and hits the 60 degree mark on April 19.

It's taken almost nine weeks for average highs to climb 19 degrees since their coldest point of the year on January 15, and will climb another 20 degrees in the next five weeks.

Of course, our weather pattern doesn't follow the averages, but we will continue to trend above average into the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be similar to today and possibly a couple degrees warmer with less wind.

Highs near 60 are likely this weekend, though clouds will slowly increase especially by Sunday as our next chance for rain arrives Sunday night into Monday in the form of scattered showers.

Better, more widespread, rain chances arrive Tuesday through Wednesday morning with chances continuing through Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain mild and above average even through these next rain chances.

