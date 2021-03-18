Official: Herd immunity possible in Wisconsin by July

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Wisconsin health official says there will be enough coronavirus vaccine in Wisconsin by the end of June to immunize 80% of those age 16 and over in the state, hitting a key target to achieve herd immunity for COVID-19. Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk made the forecast Thursday. Currently, more than 23% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 13% are fully vaccinated. On Monday, more than 2 million people between age 16 and 64 with any of a broad array of preexisting conditions become eligible. Willems Van Dijk says everyone will be eligible no later than May 1.