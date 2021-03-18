NKorea cuts diplomat ties with Malaysia over US extradition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it will cut diplomatic ties with Malaysia to protest a court ruling that allowed a North Korean citizen to be extradited to the United States to face money laundering charges. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said Malaysia had committed a super-large hostile act against North Korea in subservience to the U.S. pressure. Malaysia’s top court earlier this month rejected the man’s assertion that the U.S. charge was politically motivated. He has lived in Malaysia for a decade and was arrested in May 2019 after U.S. authorities requested his extradition. Malaysia’s government approved the request, but Mun challenged the bid.