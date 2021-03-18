Marvel’s ‘Falcon’ promises action, explores race, patriotism

NEW YORK (AP) — Picking up where “Avengers: Endgame” ended, the six-episode Marvel series “The Falcon and the Winter Solder” promises an exploration of patriotism and race alongside its shootouts and soaring chase scenes. While “Endgame” appeared to promise a quick transition for Anthony Mackie’s Falcon character to take up the Captain America mantle, as he has in the comics, the creator of “Falcon” promises only complications. Malcolm Spellman says the series, launching Friday on Disney+, will explore “the conflict for a Black man confronting those stars and stripes.” Unlike the mostly insular “WandaVision,” “Falcon” features a larger scope of globe-trotting adventures featuring Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes character.