Lawyers for Johnny Depp appeal ‘wife beater’ ruling in UK

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for Johnny Depp have moved to overturn a British court ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard by arguing that Heard did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed. The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal the November verdict in his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater.” A judge ruled in November that The Sun’s lawyers proved the allegations against Depp were “substantially true.” On Thursday, Depp’s lawyers sought to undermine Heard’s credibility based on what they said was fresh evidence that Heard did not donate her entire divorce proceedings to two charities like she said she had.