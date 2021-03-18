Lawsuit says deputies shared grisly Bryant photos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has posted the names of four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies she alleges shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, their daughter, Gianna, and seven others. On Wednesday, Bryant posted on Instagram portions of her lawsuit, which was amended to include the deputies after a judge gave her permission last week. The invasion of privacy suit alleges that the deputies shared photos of the dead children, their parents and coaches with other deputies, friends, family and even a bartender. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department will “refrain from trying this case in the media.”