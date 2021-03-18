Last musher brings dogs over Alaska’s Iditarod finish line

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is officially over, days after musher Dallas Seavey won a record-tying fifth championship. Victoria Hardwick finished the race in 10 days after midnight on Thursday, claiming the competition’s Red Lantern Award. The lantern is an Alaska tradition awarded to the last place finisher. Race officials say the award honors the final musher’s perseverance in not giving up. Hardwick is from Bethel, Alaska and finished 36rd. This year’s race started March 7 with 47 mushers. Nine quit and one was withdrawn after testing positive for COVID-19. The traditional 1,000-mile race across Alaska was shortened to a 850-mile loop because of the coronavirus pandemic.