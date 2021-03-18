Jury nearly complete for Chauvin trial; major rulings loom

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death is expected to rule on two major motions as jury selection nears completion. One of the rulings expected Friday involves whether to allow evidence from Floyd’s earlier 2019 arrest. Twelve jurors have been picked for the trial, with just two alternates still needed. Opening statements are March 29 if the jury is complete. That process was on track to finish nearly a week early despite news that the city would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd’s family.