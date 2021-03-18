Indonesian police say new JI cell was recruiting, training

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say 22 suspects arrested recently were connected to the banned Jemaah Islamiyah militant group, including a convicted leader who was recruiting and training new members. Authorities released details on the group as the 22 men were flown to Jakarta for further questioning. They say the suspects conducted military-style training in East Java and plotted to attack police. Among the suspects was a man known as Fahim who had been sent to jail in 2005 for harboring a terror fugitive and plotting to attack police. Authorities say Fahim had established a jihadist training ground and the cell he led had recruited at least 50 new members.