Houston mayor picks top commander as new police chief

DALLAS (AP) — A top Houston police commander will take over leadership of the city’s police department following the current chief’s abrupt announcement that he will be leaving for a job in Florida. Mayor Sylvester Turner said Thursday that Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner will replace police Chief Art Acevedo. Acevedo said this week that he would be leaving America’s fourth-largest city to become chief of the smaller Miami police department. According to a statement from the city, Finner will take over the more than 3,500-officer department on April 5. He is a Houston native and one of Acevedo’s top two assistants.