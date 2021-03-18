Helicopter crash kills 9 Afghan troops in central province

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s defense ministry says a helicopter crash overnight has taken the lives of at least nine Afghan military personnel in a central province. In a statement Thursday, it says that four crew members of the MI-17 helicopter along with five security personnel were killed in the crash, in the Behsud district of Maidan Wradak province. It gave no further detail except to say that investigations were ongoing. Separately Thursday, a bombing killed four state employees commuting in a minibus in the capital Kabul, police said. A spokesman said nine other people were wounded in the attack in the city’s north. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack.