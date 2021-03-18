Full Exclusive Interview: Gov. Evers reflects on a year of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

(WQOW) - This week, Katie Phernetton, Daybreak anchor and executive producer, sat down for an exclusive interview with Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

When asked if he has any regrets from the past year, the governor said:

"If I have any regrets I wish I could have convinced Republicans this was a serious thing and that wearing a mask is important and making sure that we stay socially distanced is important. The fact that it became a political thing was disappointing, and I sure hope I would be able to convince people otherwise but that didn't happen and it's still not happening today," Evers said.

The governor said he feels good about vaccine distribution in the state and credits it to good demand and a lot of available vaccinators.

So, when will life be back to normal for Wisconsinites? The governor has his eye set on this summer.

"Hopefully in the summer we will see getting close to herd immunity and people feeling safer but in the meantime we just have to make sure we don't move backwards, any movement backwards would be a huge loss for us," Evers said.

News 18 asked the governor if the pandemic has any impact on if he will seek a second term. You can see his reply in the video above.